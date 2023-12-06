Dome-King Cabbage is the strangest monster-collecting title you've probably ever seen

During the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, developer Cobysoft Co. and publisher Hyper Real, just showed off a new glimpse at perhaps the strangest game many will likely have ever seen.

Known as Dome-King Cabbage, this is a monster-collecting visual novel that sees players exploring a chimerical 3D world inspired by 90s game box clay dioramas. Yes, that's a lot of peculiar words all crammed together, and frankly, the trailer doesn't exactly help piece together what this unusual game is looking to offer.

What we do know is that the aim of the game is to successfully complete a job interview to earn the rare title of the Dome-King. As for how this all comes about, we're told that the main character, Mush, is able to perceive the world through the lens of a monster-collecting RPG, and during a regular job interview, to help handle the nerves, Mush whisks himself away to Crumb Island to hunt for the title of Dome-King.

If none of this information is really helping you piece together what Dome-King Cabbage is set to offer, you can check out the latest trailer for the game below. It will eventually launch on PC and Nintendo Switch, although there is currently no release date in mind.