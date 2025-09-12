Domain name seems to confirm the title of The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

HQ

It's another immense day for Nintendo fans as this afternoon, at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST, the next Nintendo Direct will happen. We know that it'll be a 60-minute show, and since it's happening almost 40 years to the day after Super Mario Bros. launched, we have to assume that it's also going to act as a bit of celebratory stream for that huge milestone.

Fans have been wondering if this means we're in store for some Mario surprises, and while we won't know until the show happens, one treat has already been spoiled by the looks of things.

As noticed by Necrolipe first and expanded by Wario64, a domain name has been registered for what very clearly will be the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In a similar vein to how Universal registered "thesupermariobros.movie" as a domain for the original film, now a domain called "supermariogalaxy.movie" has been registered too.

So, seemingly the follow-up flick will be Super Mario Galaxy, taking the red-hatted plumber on an adventure into the cosmos. The nature of this information coming out when it has also suggests that we'll first meet the project this afternoon at the Direct, although whether that's in the form of a trailer or just an announcement from Shigeru Miyamoto remains unclear.

In terms of premiere date, the film will debut on April 3, 2026.