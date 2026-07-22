Dolphin now offers nearly full compatibility with GameCube and Wii

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For a long time, emulators were viewed as tools used exclusively for piracy, where unscrupulous misers believed that the creators of our entertainment shouldn't be compensated for their efforts. But there were other uses as well. Some people developed their own games using them, and there were titles that were never even released outside of Japan, for example, which made emulators the only way to play them.

Today, they serve yet another purpose: preserving games from the past. As digital stores close, physical media disappears, and licensed titles get stuck in legal limbo, emulators are often the only way to enjoy old classics. That doesn't mean companies like Nintendo are particularly happy about the emulators, but Overclock3D now reports that the Dolphin Emulator is nearing full compatibility with virtually all GameCube and Wii games.

Currently, 97.8% of the titles are either playable or better, meaning they have, at most, minor glitches in graphics or audio, and a full 69% of Wii games run perfectly. Since the Dolphin Emulator also lets you play the classics in 4K and often with a higher frame rate, it's now a powerful tool when it comes to preserving Nintendo's history.

Of course, we want to take this opportunity to make it clear we certainly don't think people should pirate games, but emulators have a role to play when it comes to preservation, and if anything, we think console manufacturers should do a better job of giving people access to gaming history.