Dolph Lundgren could play He-Man again if he didn't have to be so naked

Today, the movie Masters of the Universe from 1987 is considered something of a cult classic with few redeeming qualities besides the 80's charm and the Swedish action hero Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man.

As it looks like almost everything popcultural from the 80's is being brought back right now as reboots or sequels, it doesn't seem to farfetched that someone would like to make a new He-Man film and bring back Dolph Lundgren as an older and probably angrier He-Man. But would Lundgren do it?

ComicBook.com actually asked him about it, and it turns out the answer isn't necessarily no, but the 66 year old star would like to get more clothes so he wouldn't have to be basically nude all the time:

"[An] Older He-Man? I don't know. As long as... my costume can be a little more substantial. It was about the size of a stamp, in those days. I think I'd just have to add a few layers of costume."

Would you like to see Lundgren return as He-Man and wearing actual clothes this time?