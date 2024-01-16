Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dolph Lundgren could play He-Man again if he didn't have to be so naked

"As long as... my costume can be a little more substantial. It was about the size of a stamp..."

Today, the movie Masters of the Universe from 1987 is considered something of a cult classic with few redeeming qualities besides the 80's charm and the Swedish action hero Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man.

As it looks like almost everything popcultural from the 80's is being brought back right now as reboots or sequels, it doesn't seem to farfetched that someone would like to make a new He-Man film and bring back Dolph Lundgren as an older and probably angrier He-Man. But would Lundgren do it?

ComicBook.com actually asked him about it, and it turns out the answer isn't necessarily no, but the 66 year old star would like to get more clothes so he wouldn't have to be basically nude all the time:

"[An] Older He-Man? I don't know. As long as... my costume can be a little more substantial. It was about the size of a stamp, in those days. I think I'd just have to add a few layers of costume."

Would you like to see Lundgren return as He-Man and wearing actual clothes this time?

