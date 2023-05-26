Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher

Dolph Lundgren confirmed for Netflix's The Witcher

He'll play the bounty hunter, Leo Bonhart.

It seems like the Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren will show up in a spin-off based on The Witcher. This new show will supposedly premiere after the third season of The Witcher, and follows a band called Rats, which consists of young thieves and thugs who will seemingly be introduced in Season 3.

Where Lundgren fits into this story is currently unknown, but rumours claims that he will play the bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, something that surely means that he'll also show up in the main series eventually.

Lundgren has been struggling with cancer for eight years, which has spread to different parts of his body. An new treatment has reportedly given great results though, and Lundgren is clearly ready to get back into filming.

The Witcher

Thanks Aftonbladet.

