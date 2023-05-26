Dolph Lundgren confirmed for Netflix's The Witcher

HQ

It seems like the Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren will show up in a spin-off based on The Witcher. This new show will supposedly premiere after the third season of The Witcher, and follows a band called Rats, which consists of young thieves and thugs who will seemingly be introduced in Season 3.

Where Lundgren fits into this story is currently unknown, but rumours claims that he will play the bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, something that surely means that he'll also show up in the main series eventually.

Lundgren has been struggling with cancer for eight years, which has spread to different parts of his body. An new treatment has reportedly given great results though, and Lundgren is clearly ready to get back into filming.

Thanks Aftonbladet.