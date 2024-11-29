Dolph Lundgren announces that he is cancer free

HQ

A few years ago, very sad news started doing the rounds as Dolph Lundgren (likely best known as Ivan Drago in the Rocky franchise, but also appearing in The Expendables and Aquaman, amid others) revealed that he had been given a terminal diagnosis from his battle with cancer and that he had two years left to live. Lundgren, decided that the doctor's diagnosis would not apply to him and kept battling the disease, while also appearing in a slate of films at the same time, and now he has remarkable news to share.

In a video on Instagram, Lundgren reveals that he recently went through a surgery to remove the last tumour in his body and that he is now completely cancer free. The 67-year-old star stated the following:

"Here I am at UCLA, I'm about to go in and get rid of that last tumour. Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free so I'm looking forward to this procedure."

If you need a bit of good news this Friday, hopefully that will help brighten up your day.