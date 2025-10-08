Dolly Parton's sister calms fans after asking for prayers for country megastar

HQ

Following a diagnosis of a kidney stone that meant singer and megastar Dolly Parton had to pull out of a Dollywood event recently, her sister Freida Parton asked fans to pray for Dolly. Freida sent fans into a frenzy as they feared for the 79-year-old's health, but she has since clarified that the situation isn't so severe.

"I want to clear something up," begins a post from Freida on Facebook. "I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Dolly is expected to post a social media message later today to clear up any more concerns. She has delayed her December concerts due to ongoing health challenges, but expects things to clear up following a few procedures.

Either way, it seems that while Dolly isn't in the best of health right now, we don't have to worry about losing one of country's greats just yet.

This is an ad: