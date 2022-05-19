Doll brand L.O.L. Surprise is getting the Overcooked treatment

The doll brand L.O.L. Surprise will be getting the Overcooked treatment later this year, when the arcade game, coming from Xaloc Studios, L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s Born to Travel arrives on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on October 7.

Set to see players working in a toy store, the idea of the game will revolve around having to complete toy orders as quickly as possible, all to earn rewards such as new dolls and new outfits to flaunt in-game.

Including various characters from the brand, this game will take players across 30 stages over five new cities, and will even include the option for players to put on a show by hosting a fashion show or a music concert.

Supporting up to four player cooperative play, you can take a look at a bunch of screenshots and the announcement trailer for L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s Born to Travel below, ahead of its launch this October.