Dolce & Gabbana launch dog perfume

HQ

If you're constantly having to wash your dog because the little guy is always stinky, then you might want to try a different way to make them smell better. This is where Dolce & Gabbana are looking to step in, with their new fragrance Fefe.

Fefe costs €99 or £85 and features a 24-carat gold-plated paw print on the bottle. Yes, it's that fancy and it combines the scents of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood. D&G say that the fragrance has been safety tested and approved by vets.

This isn't the first dog perfume on the market, but perhaps it's a new step towards generating profits for fragrance brands as they expand to a new audience. Human perfumes and fragrances should not be used on your pets, as they can cause extreme irritation.

Thanks, Sky News.

This is an ad: