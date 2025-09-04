Dolby unveils Dolby Vision 2: Smarter, sharper, more cinematic

HQ

This week the tech world turns its eyes to Berlin, where this year's IFA trade show is underway, and one of the most talked-about announcements is undoubtedly the launch of Dolby Vision 2. The new version of Dolby's HDR format, which since 2014 has set the benchmark for high-quality home viewing, builds on its established technology but introduces several exciting features.

The most striking of these is the so-called Content Engine, an AI-powered component designed to dynamically optimize images based both on the content on screen and the external lighting conditions in the room - all in real time. Another central innovation is Authentic Motion, which Dolby describes as the world's first creative-driven motion control tool. It promises cinematic motion without the distracting judder effects that often plague modern TVs.

Dolby Vision 2 will launch in two tiers: the standard version aimed at mainstream TVs, and Dolby Vision 2 Max, a premium option offering advanced features designed to maximize the performance of high-end displays.

Dolby themselves state:

"Dolby Vision 2 Max delivers the best picture on the highest performing TVs, adding additional premium features designed to utilize the full capabilities of these displays. It brings dramatically improved picture quality to mainstream TVs, delivering the core next-generation capabilities made possible through the new Dolby Image Engine and Content Intelligence."

The first manufacturer to adopt the new technology will be Hisense, which later this year plans to release models equipped with support for Dolby Vision 2, powered by the new MediaTek Pentonic 800 chipset - the first to fully support the upgraded format.