Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! NA physical release delayed due to Covid-19

The latest title added to the longer and longer delay list is Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!. This visual novel adventure was scheduled to have its physical edition roll out in North America on August 31, however, due to the notorious COVID-19 impact, it has been delayed to September 21, announced developer Team Salvato and publisher Serenity Forge.

Via a post on Twitter, the team wrote:

"Unfortunately, we have encountered unforeseen delays with manufacturing and shipping as a result of COVID-19, requiring us to delay the physical release of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! to September 21. We understand your excitement and are working around the clock with our manufacturers across the globe to bring you the highest quality and most meaningful product possible. We appreciate your dedication, patience, and continued support."