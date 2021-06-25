Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is receiving a physical edition in Europe

It's available across Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, a psychological horror with a cuteish anime look, is set to receive a physical edition in Europe on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. The release date for the physical editions is September 24 and pre-orders can be placed here.

Along with a copy of the game, the physical edition also includes a few additional extras. These include a digital version of the game's soundtrack (the download code is printed on a floppy disc), a set of 17 stickers, and a Doki Doki Literature Club membership card. Nintendo Switch owners also get an exclusive poem notebook inner coversheet.

You can take a look at the physical edition below:

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

