DokeV

DokeV is not an MMO, but an open world action adventure

And we got a new gameplay trailer from Gamescom Opening Night Live last night.

Last night's Gamescom Opening Night Live show was absolutely crammed with new announcements and trailers, one of which was the gameplay trailer for Pearl Abyss' upcoming title, DokeV.

The game coming from the South Korean developer looks a lot like a Pokémon game but with some truly eye-catching and gorgeous visuals, and while the trailer is pretty impressive, doesn't exactly lead on a lot about how the game itself plays. But fear not, as the Twitter account for DokeV has since revealed some handy details about the project, including that it is no longer an MMO.

The tweet states that DokeV is no longer an MMO, but is an open world action adventure. It further clarifies this saying, "DokeV was initially introduced as an MMO, but we decided to move the game in a different direction and it's now a creature-collecting open world action-adventure.

But regardless of genre, we're going for fun, vibrant, and adventurous!"

As for when DokeV will launch, right now the project doesn't have a release date, or even a platform list for that matter, but you can watch the latest trailer below.

