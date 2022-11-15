Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

DokeV has been delayed to 2024

Due to developers leaving the company, the game will not make its planned 2023 release date.

It looks like we'll have to wait a while longer before being able to play Pearl Abyss' monster-catching game DokeV. As noted in a quarterly earnings call for the company, the South Korean developer has said that due to losing lots of developers on the project, and due to the focus that is being placed on getting Crimson Desert out the door, DokeV will likely be missing its planned 2023 release window.

As stated by CEO Heo Jin-young in the call, "DokeV along with Crimson Desert is being developed meeting our internal development roadmap. However since this year our core development team is immersing itself on developing Crimson Desert, we will do our best so that for DokeV we will be able to disclose additional information as they are done."

There's no word on when exactly DokeV will be arriving exactly, but considering the title was announced with an array of gameplay back at Gamescom in 2021, hopefully it won't be too long until we get further information on the project.

Thanks, Eurogamer.

