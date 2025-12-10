Dogpile is a roguelike about merging small dogs into bigger dogs

The indie sector never fails to entertain or impress. As part of Day of the Devs latest showcase, developers Studio Folly and Toot Games made an appearance to show off their upcoming project, a title that is hard to describe as anything other than weird.

It's known as Dogpile, and it's a rather literal name that reflects the premise of merging smaller dogs into larger dogs. Yep, strange is just one way to regard it. The gameplay is actually structured as a roguelike deck builder where you "play" dogs and get money in the process to customise your dogs with special traits. You can then pick and select which dogs to keep in your deck to ensure a greater chance of success in the future.

We don't yet know a firm release date for the game nor the exact platforms it will be coming to, but you can see the short trailer for Dogpile below, as well as a few images from the game.