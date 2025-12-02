Dog Man: The Musical is finally coming to Europe in 2026

HQ

Earlier this year, the animated film adaptation of author Dav Pilkey's Dog Man made its arrival in cinemas, allowing fans (predominantly youngsters) to experience the adventures of the humanoid canine on the big screen. This wasn't actually the first time the story was adapted however, as in the past, back in 2019, a musical stage play based on the book was created and performed on Broadway.

Years later, it has now been confirmed that this musical stage play will be getting its European debut, as in the summer of 2026, the Southbank Centre in London will play host to the show.

According to The Guardian, this play is inspired by a slate of stories that feature Dog Man, including A Tale of Two Kitties and Lord of the Fleas, and it will include a wide cast of characters beyond the titular canine, such as Petey the Cat and his clone Lil' Petey, the robot 80-HD, and the cyborg fish Flippy too.

The show will run in London between July 30 and August 16, so be sure to mark the dates on your calendar if you have a youngster who loves Pilkey's comic books.

