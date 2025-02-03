Dog Man marks his territory on the box office with $40 million opening

HQ

DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man has made waves at the cinema this past weekend, opening to $36 million in the US. Combined with its international income of $4.5 million, the movie now has over $40 million to its name after just the first weekend.

Box Office Mojo shows that the animated movie - based on the works of Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey - remained in the number one spot throughout its opening weekend and earned the second-best animated movie opening in the US in January, after DreamWorks' other film Kung Fu Panda 3.

Dog Man had a $40 million budget, and while even with ticket sales getting to $40 million it hasn't broken even yet, it's yet more proof of DreamWorks being on a roll over the last 12 months, earning box office cash with Kung Fu Panda 4, The Wild Robot, and now Dog Man.