Dog found alive after four-day search following Spanish train disaster

In a moment of relief amid the national mourning for Spain's deadliest train accident in years, firefighters rescued Boro, a dog missing since Sunday's high-speed train crash near Adamuz, southern Spain. The reunion with his owners brought a small measure of joy amid the tragedy that claimed at least 43 lives and left over 120 people injured.

Boro, a schnauzer-water dog mix, had been traveling with his owner, Ana Garcia Aranda, and her pregnant sister, both of whom were injured in the collision. The sister remains in intensive care. In the days following the crash, Garcia Aranda pleaded publicly for help locating her pet, saying, "If I can't do anything for (my sister), at least I hope I can find Boro."

Police first spotted the dog near the crash site on Wednesday, but Boro ran off. Firefighters were finally able to capture him the following morning and return him safely to his family. "It has been very difficult and very beautiful," a family spokesperson said. While investigations into the cause of the collision continue, the safe return of Boro offered a rare note of hope in the aftermath of Spain's deadliest train accident in years...

January 20: Boro missing

January 22: Boro found