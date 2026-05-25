Dog accidentally fires shotgun, injures woman in Nebraska

HQ

A woman was injured on Saturday when a dog managed to fire a shotgun from inside a car outside a gas station in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The vehicle's owner had stopped at a convenience store, and a passenger was standing outside the car while the dog was in the back seat with the loaded shotgun. According to police, the dog hit the trigger while moving around in the back seat, causing the gun to fire through the passenger door.

The woman was struck in the upper arm by the shotgun pellets and was taken to the hospital for treatment; however, her injuries are not described as life-threatening. The Scottsbluff Police Department states that the investigation is still ongoing. They have also reminded residents that it is illegal to transport loaded shotguns in vehicles in the state.