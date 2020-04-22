Cookies

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Does your PC have what it takes for Microsoft Flight Simulator?

The official PC specs for the close-to photorealistic simulation title Microsoft Flight Simulator are here.

Yesterday, Asobo Studio and Microsoft decided to finally share the official PC specifications for the next iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator - fittingly enough called exactly that. It seems as though the game is quite demanding if you want the photorealistic game to look as good as it possibly can (which truly is photo-realistic, take a look at the screenshots below the spec chart) - but you will also be able to run it on considerably weaker hardware.

Which of these settings will you hit, or are you going to play it on Xbox One?

Microsoft Flight Simulator
