Does the Switch 2 update redeem Pokémon Scarlet/Violet?

There has been a lot of talk ever since Pokémon Scarlet/Violet debuted about both game's performance and whether it was a game problem first and foremost or a by-product of an aging and technologically-limited console. My stance on the matter is that it's a bit of both. Nintendo has always managed to do immense optimisation work with its games on Switch, so much so that we have been able to experience titans like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. I won't tell you that those games are faultless on Switch, because they aren't, but compared to Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, these open worlds are night and day.

It's because of this that Game Freak has faced a lot of criticism over the past couple of years, but it has always had one card up its sleeve, which is the fact that the Switch, in the 2020s, is simply not a very powerful piece of hardware. So, now that the Switch 2 is here, offering up a gadget with more capable technology under the surface, does this successor system redeem the latest monster-catching title?

There's not actually a simple answer here. For starters, unlike Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, you don't need to pay a dime for the "upgrade" in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet. That makes it instantly accessible and worthy of a look. However, if you are expecting a graphical and visual overhaul you will be let-down, as this isn't what this update offers fans.

Sure, it does look better, but only when judging environments in your nearby vicinity. The draw distance isn't much better, and when you peer off into the distance, you're met with an open world that looks barren and lifeless. But, focussing more on what's in front of your face, you'll notice a lot of added texture and way more Pokémon wandering around. It actually feels more lively, even if the Pokémon still harbour together in little packs.

Beyond this, the performance is different class. The frame rate holds at a firm 60 fps when docked and thanks to the upscaled 4K visuals, the colourful and vibrant Spanish-inspired landscape shines too. Wandering around, be it on the back of your legendary mount or on foot, is silky smooth and fluid, and that even includes scaling mountains, gliding through the air, swimming on lakes, you name it. The game no longer feels like a nuisance to actually play and that is a huge plus.

This brings me to the other major point: Loading times. The game loads muuuuuch quicker too, so much so that you can fast-travel around Paldea, between locations and even to Kitakami and Blueberry Academy in simply a few seconds. The improved loading even translates to menu interaction, getting in and out of Pokémon battles, and speaking with vendors and trainers too. It's a huge improvement, and as I just noted, the key thing to take from this is that the game no longer feels like it's exacting a toll and aging you with every waking second that it takes to process a basic interaction and moment.

But again, this isn't a complete fix for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet. It's an improvement, but the game still lacks in many areas and frankly if Game Freak serves up another open world like this in the next generation game or even the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A, there will be a lot of frustrated fans. This is now a significantly better game, but more so in the mind set that it now feels more similar to the project we were promised in the first place. So, if you have a copy of the game and have just snagged a Switch 2, check it out because you'll probably be pleasantly surprised. Even if there are still plenty of kinks in this game's armour.