Does the MSI Claw usher in a new era of portable gaming?

As part of our Quick Look video series, we've got our mitts on the MSI Claw handheld PC gaming system. This nifty gadget is the latest to take a stab at the portable PC gaming space, something that it claims to be marking a new era in with its arrival.

To see whether it manages that or not, our very own Magnus has shared a ton of facts and thoughts about the MSI Claw and how it works in practice. He delves into the features and specifications of the system before sharing a little about his initial impressions from time with the device.

Check out the latest episode of Quick Look below to see that for yourself.