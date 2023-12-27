Does The Coalition imply something Gears 6 related for 2024?

In 2024, there will be five years since the release of Gears 5 back in 2019. Since then, we haven't gotten a single major Gears of War adventure from The Coalition, and the only release is the spin-off Gears Tactics (which was mainly developed by Splash Damage). The Coalition was also somewhat involved in the impressive The Matrix Awakens demo from 2021, but that is all.

This means Gears 6 shouldn't be too far off, and fans on X seems to think its announcement is finally about to happen. The reason for this is that The Coalition's level designer Benjamin Huyghe shared a post on X, where he said "See you in 2024 👊 #Gearsfam". While this could be just friendly banter, it can't be ruled out that he is in fact implying that something Gears of War related will happen, and the speculations are running rampant in his comments.

There is very little we know about Gears 6, others than that the developers have confirmed it will use Unreal Engine 5, and considering that The Coalition are really talented in the graphics department, this hopefully means we'll have a stunner. Another thing we know is that Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer wants the franchise to return to its horror roots.There have also been quite a few rumors for a couple of years regarding a remastered collection of the original trilogy, but so far nothing has materialized.

Finally there's a Netflix movie based on Gears of War under production, and we imagine releasing a game at roughly the same time as the film might have some synergy effects both Microsoft and Netflix would be interested in.