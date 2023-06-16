Does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have microtransactions?

HQ

We finally know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch on the 20th of October. There's pretty much zero chance it'll get delayed. How can I be so sure of that? First of all, my sources at PlayStation have said the game mostly was delayed internally away from September to avoid the other anticipated games launching that month. The second is that the American Entertainment Software Rating Board has put an age-rating on the game, something it rarely does before the game is basically done.

The ESRB rating also reveals that Marvel's Spider-Man 2's darker tone doesn't necessarily mean it'll be more violent or have more mature themes, as the PlayStation 5-exclusive has - just like its predecessors, been rated T for Teen (which all but confirms it'll get PEGI's 16+ rating) because it includes "Blood", "Drug Reference", "Mild Language" and "Violence". To be more specific:

"Characters mostly punch, kick, and throw each other during fights; central characters can use special symbiote-based and electricity-based attacks on enemies. Some enemies use pistols and/or machine guns during combat; gunshots sometimes result in small splashes of blood. Cutscenes depict further instances of violence/blood: a character choked to death; a dead body turned over; blood drops on a leaf. In some crime missions, characters can be seen trading unnamed drugs for weapons; drug packages can be seen in a car trunk. The words "pr*ck" and "a*s" appear in the game."

Fairly harmless, but there's also a somewhat surprising thing included in the rating. Just like Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will apparently have "in-game purchases". Neither the PS4 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales nor Spider-Man's Game of the Year Edition got this remark, but the PS5 version of Miles' adventure and the regular version of Spider-Man did. This leads me to believe Insomniac will sell some of the pre-order bonuses separately and/or expansions later on, but I've contacted Sony to hopefully get a clarification.