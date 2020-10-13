Does a new Burger King spot reveal PS5's start screen sound?

You're watching Advertisements

There's about a month to go until PlayStation 5's official release and, while we're waiting to get our hands on Sony's next-gen consoles, there's no shortage of moments to create hype around it. A lot of people are now discussing about a promotional video posted on Burger King's official Twitter account , the popular US fast-food chain, which - according to some - may have revealed the sound of PlayStation 5's start screen.

In fact, fans are suspicious of the blue light that appears as soon as an employee, dressed as the BK mascot, opens a bag. In the tweet, the video is also accompanied by a comment, "do Whopper sandwiches normally do this?", as the mascot opens the paper bag a couple of times.

Who knows if the shared sound in Burger King's video is really what we'll hear when we'll start PlayStation 5 for the very first time. We just have to wait to find out on November 19th (or November 12th, if you live in US or Japan and Korea) when the console will finally land in our living rooms in Standard Edition and Digital Edition format.