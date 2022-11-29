Dodgeball party game OddBallers to launch in January

Ubisoft has announced that it is kicking off the New Year by launching the dodgeball party game OddBallers. Designed to be a "bombastic party game where players can challenge friends and family in hilarious dodgeball-inspired games", this title will boast an array of arenas and mini-games, and is made for up to four players locally or online (and six players on the Nintendo Switch).

The game itself will be debuting on all platforms (bar current-gen systems: Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, although they will be playable on those platforms via compatibility modes), and as for the exact release date, that is set for January 26, 2023.

Check out a trailer for the game below.