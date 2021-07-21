English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dodgeball Academia

Dodgeball Academia release date confirmed

It's coming to PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on August 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As we noticed, dodgeball is making a comeback in gaming in 2021. Dodgeball Academia is the latest one in the category that was revealed last month, we already got to know what it has to offer regarding the style and gameplay, however, we didn't get an official launch date. Until now.

It has been confirmed that Dodgeball Academia is landing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam & Humble Store) on August 5. A new lore trailer is out now, you can check right here:

Dodgeball Academia

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy