Dodgeball Academia release date confirmed

As we noticed, dodgeball is making a comeback in gaming in 2021. Dodgeball Academia is the latest one in the category that was revealed last month, we already got to know what it has to offer regarding the style and gameplay, however, we didn't get an official launch date. Until now.

It has been confirmed that Dodgeball Academia is landing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam & Humble Store) on August 5. A new lore trailer is out now, you can check right here: