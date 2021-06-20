Dodgeball Academia is a new action-sports RPG published by Humble Games

Dodgeball really seems like it's making a comeback in gaming in 2021. Earlier this year we received the excellent Knockout City from Velan Studios and now Pocket Trap Games has revealed that it has developed a dodgeball title of its own. The game is called Dodgeball Acamedia and it has been described as an action-sports RPG.

This colouful adventure looks to contain a mix of 3vs3 dodgeball battles and RPG-style quests for players to embark on. In addition to a singleplayer story, it also features multiplayer battles that can be played locally with a friend. In Dodgeball Academia you play as Otto, a young boy who strives to be "the best player the school has ever seen."

Dodgeball Academia is set to launch sometime in 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can take at the game's annoucement trailer in the video above.