Dodge is moving on from its petrol-muscle cars in favour of electric vehicles

HQ

Dodge is reportedly looking to phase-out its petrol-muscle cars in favour of electric vehicles by 2024. According to Motor Trend, the company is aiming to show off its first concept vehicle to mark this change come 2022, with the plans to reveal its first eMuscle car within the next four or five months.

The information was revealed in an interview with Dodge's brand CEO Tim Kuniskis, who stated, "I'm juggling knives because I've gotta keep two different huge factions happy because at some point those two factions will converge. The problem is no one knows when they will converge. My job is to provide confidence, over the next 24 months, that we're gonna do this."

Kuniskis continued, "These cars that you know today will go out of production by the time we get to 2024."

Dodge has not directly mentioned as to whether the new EV vehicles will feature under the branding of Challenger or Charger, but with the first concept coming relatively soon, it shouldn't be too long until we get to see what the American car manufacturer has been working on under the hood.