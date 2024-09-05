Documentary meets dystopia in 2073

Acclaimed filmmaker Asif Kapadia is making his return to the big screen with his latest film, 2073.

Set 37 years after a mysterious incident, the film is a dystopian thriller that glimpses into a dark, techno-authoritarian future.

Kapadia, who is known for films such as Senna, Amy, and Diego Maradonna, is bringing a documentarian's touch to the dystopian genre, using 2024 documentary examination to point to this imagined future as something not purely fictional.

Released in collaboration with NEON, Double Agent, and Film 4, Kapadia's latest serves as a warning about cultural erasure and the role of surveillance, social media, and political information in creating authoritarian regimes - and a lot of money for not a lot of people.