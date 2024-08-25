Document your endless ramblings in style with Teenage Engineering's TP-7

HQ

You can capture voice audio and create audible memos without needing any extra technology these days. Thanks to software on mobile phones, it's easier than ever to simply record your own endless (and likely incoherent, if you're us) ramblings to reflect on them at a later date. But what if you wanted to do this in a more official and ingenious manner?

This is where Teenage Engineering's TP-7 comes into the equation, as this is a handy voice-recording device that enables you to record audio and then easily listen to it by scrubbing and using the turntable-like wheel to rewind or fast-forward your recording. The TP-7 also has a really useful system that enables quick and fast transcription all through a dedicated built-in software, thus eliminating the challenge of turning audio into written text.

To learn more about the Teenage Engineering TP-7, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts.