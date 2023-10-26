Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Doctor Who

Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary specials to debut from next month

The three episodes see David Tennant back in one of his most iconic roles.

If you've been hungering for more adventures with the Doctor and desperate to know when the 60th Anniversary specials, starring David Tennant back as the Doctor, will make their debut, the BBC has now announced just this.

From November 25, 2023, the three special episodes will start debuting on a weekly basis, with viewers in the UK catching them on the BBC, while the rest of the world can flock to Disney+ to watch them.

The first episode, The Star Beast, will debut on November 25, before the Wild Blue Yonder arrives on December 2, ahead of The Giggle coming on December 9. Check out the posters for each of the three episodes below.

Doctor Who
