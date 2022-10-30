Doctor Who to appear on Disney+ for all outside the UK and Ireland

HQ

While Doctor Who is one of the longest-running science fiction TV series of all-time, it's not quite as global a product as say Star Trek, and is more a UK-based product. However, this is seemingly soon set to change, as the BBC has entered into an agreement with Disney to see Doctor Who coming to Disney+ exclusively for all viewers outside of the UK and Ireland.

As noted in a press release, we're told that this will mark a move to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Although, despite the wider reach, the show will still be produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios in Wales, under the watchful eye of showrunner Russell T Davies.

Speaking on the matter, Davies added, "I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds - with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

New episodes of Doctor Who will be shown in the UK on BBC, and elsewhere on Disney+, with new episodes arriving in November 2023, when David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the 15th Doctor.