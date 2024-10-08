Doctor Who stars raise thousands for charity with signed MTG cards

HQ

Magic the Gathering is consistently expanding into new universes and IP, which means of course there are cards based on Doctor Who out there. But, if you're looking to decorate your collection with some very special cards, you might want to take a look at War Child UK's new campaign.

Gathering for Good 2024 sees the likes of David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Billie Piper, and many more stars of Doctor Who's past sign Magic the Gathering cards in order to raise money for Children in Conflict, protecting those who have been affected by war.

With the escalating conflicts in Palestine spreading to elsewhere in the Middle East, and the Ukraine war still raging, Children in Conflict aims to help children and families through first aid, therapy, and counselling. You can check out the Gathering for Good project here.

This is an ad: