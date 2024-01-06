Doctor Who showrunner teases 'terrible secrets' in Christmas special

HQ

Christmas 2024 might seem like a long way away. If you're like me, you're still recovering from Christmas 2023, but Doctor Who is way ahead of schedule, as it's already filming the Christmas special for 2024.

Russell T Davies, one of the showrunners for the new series of Doctor Who, posted a set picture on Instagram, and gave all Doctor Who fans some food for thought with his caption. "Happy New Year's Eve! And the point is - there, right behind us, that's one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who!"

"The future! Right there. But what terrible secrets does it hide..?"



We won't be waiting until next Christmas to see more Doctor Who, though, as Ncuti Gatwa's first proper season will begin in May, and the actor has already signed on for another season.