Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Doctor Who showrunner teases 'terrible secrets' in Christmas special

We're hoping that doesn't mean terrible as in the show will be bad.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Christmas 2024 might seem like a long way away. If you're like me, you're still recovering from Christmas 2023, but Doctor Who is way ahead of schedule, as it's already filming the Christmas special for 2024.

Russell T Davies, one of the showrunners for the new series of Doctor Who, posted a set picture on Instagram, and gave all Doctor Who fans some food for thought with his caption. "Happy New Year's Eve! And the point is - there, right behind us, that's one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who!"

"The future! Right there. But what terrible secrets does it hide..?"

We won't be waiting until next Christmas to see more Doctor Who, though, as Ncuti Gatwa's first proper season will begin in May, and the actor has already signed on for another season.

Doctor Who showrunner teases 'terrible secrets' in Christmas special


Loading next content