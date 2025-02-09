Doctor Who, Sex Education, and James Bond stars team up for Netflix's Toxic Town

While Netflix already has plenty to offer its subscribers this February, the streaming giant has just presented a look at yet another series that will be premiering this month. Known as Toxic Town, this show is a take on a true story that revolves around the Corby poisonings, which was an environmental scandal that rocked the UK in the 1980s. The tale follows a group of mothers as they confront local leaders about the abysmal handling of toxic waste, a story that has since been referred to as "the British Erin Brokovich."

The exact plot synopsis as per Netflix Tudum adds: "Based on one of the UK's biggest environmental scandals, Toxic Town is the story of the people at the heart of the Corby poisonings. Focusing on a group of mothers who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice, the series traces the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface."

Toxic Town includes quite a stacked cast of British filmmakers, with Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker in the lead role, and appearing alongside Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie, James Bond's Rory Kinnear, Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle, and a slate of other stars who formerly appeared in Outlander, Game of Thrones, Carnival Row, and more.

Toxic Town is set to arrive on Netflix on February 27, and you can see its trailer below.