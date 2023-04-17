Doctor Who seems to be crossing over with Fortnite this year

HQ

The list of major characters from pretty much all walks of entertainment that have debuted in Fortnite is a long one. But, it seems like this will be expanding even further in the future, as a new leak has claimed that Doctor Who will be coming to Epic Games' massively popular battle royale later this year.

The report, which comes from GamingIntel, states that the crossover would be a two-week long event similar to the Dragon Ball event, and that it will offer a collection of both free rewards and paid ones, and that there will likely be a list of challenges to complete as well.

As neither the BBC nor Epic has commented on or confirmed this crossover, we'll just have to wait until this is made official or debunked - but assuming it does come to fruition, expect the crossover to align with the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi series later this year.