Doctor Who is now in Fortnite

HQ

The list of collaborations and crossovers that are present in Fortnite is continuing to expand, as it has now been revealed that Doctor Who is now part of the massively popular battle royale game. This collaboration however, is a little different to what we've seen before, as Doctor Who isn't available as part of a skin bundle or collection of cosmetics, but rather as a Creative Mode experience, where players have to "take on new adventures, missions and battles, while exploring iconic locations from the Whoniverse".

As part of the mode, you will have to find and repair the TARDIS, by travelling to various Doctor Who locations to overcome various challenges and evade Daleks. There will also be a Rumble mode where players will have to fight as either a Time Lord or a Dalek in an "all-out battle".

Strangely enough, this isn't part of an official collaboration with Epic Games, as the press release from the BBC explicitly states, "This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc."

Still, if you are interested in checking out the Doctor Who Creative Mode experience in Fortnite, all you have to do is enter this Island Code: 3610-1396-4646 and then launch the game.