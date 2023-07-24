Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Doctor Who comes to Magic: The Gathering in October

It seems that the Lord of the Rings set was not the only surprise in store for Wizards of the Coast's card game this year.

Wizards of the Coast unveiled its new Magic: The Gathering special set at this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, bringing back another popular pop culture franchise and adapting it to its game system, following the recent success of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set.

This time it's the popular British TV sci-fi series Doctor Who, with the company paying tribute to the time-travelling protector of the TARDIS with four pre-built Commander decks to play with spanning over 60 years of the TV series and all its Doctors.

The Doctor Who Commander decks will be released on October 13th, and are available for pre-order online and in specialist shops. You can take a look at some of the new Magic cards below.

