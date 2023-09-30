Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Doctor Who

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials trailer teases Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor

The episodes will be debuting this November.

The longest-running sci-fi TV series is making its return later this year. After 60 years of gracing televisions around the world, Doctor Who will be marking this impressive milestone in a couple of months time with three special edition episodes. Each will see David Tennant (perhaps the most famous of all the Doctors) back in the role, as he fills in and paves the way for Ncuti Gatwa to take over as the next Doctor Who.

The specials will see various iconic characters and faces making their return to the series, including Neil Patrick Harris once again appearing, as is Catherine Tate's sidekick, Donna.

The special episodes will be making their debut on BBC iPlayer in the UK in November, and on Disney+ in the rest of the world, and as for when Gatwa will fully take over, the next complete season of the show is planned for 2024.

Check out the anniversary specials trailer below.

