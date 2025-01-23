Doctor Strange won't be a part of Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that his Marvel sorcerer Doctor Strange will not be appearing in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. But, he will have a much more substantial role in the follow-up film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking with Variety, Cumberbatch said that the reason he's not in Doomsday is to do with "the character not aligning with this part of the story." After confirming he won't be in the film he said "is that a spoiler? Fuck it."

Cumberbatch also teased that we might see a third standalone Doctor Strange movie. It's likely that film is years away, though, as there are some major MCU events for us to sift through first. "They are very open to discussing where we go next," he said. "Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He's a very rich character to play. He's a complex, contradictory, troubled human who's got these extraordinary abilities, so there's potent stuff to mess about with."

Doctor Strange is not up there with Captain America and Iron Man for most people, but he is a constant in the MCU, and one of the few heavy hitters left from the pre-Endgame era. Also, with all his magic and mystical nonsense, he's a good way to explain away any plot issues.

Would you be excited for another Doctor Strange movie?