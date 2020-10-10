English
Doctor Strange to appear in Spider-Man 3

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the sorcerer supreme in the third Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man movie.

It looks like Doctor Strange will be seeing extra screen time over the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as Benedict Cumberbatch signs on to reprise his role in the third titled Spider-Man movie.

Played by Tom Holland, Spider-Man has become a fan favourite in the MCU ever since he first made an appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the web slinger has had two standalone movies, with a third set to release in a few years. With Robert Downey Jr. stepping down from the role of Iron Man, it looks like Cumberbatch's Strange will take up the mantle of Spider-Man's mentor as the MCU expands.

