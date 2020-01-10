Doctor Strange sequel parts ways with director

Director Scott Derrickson has revealed on Twitter that he has parted ways with Marvel when it comes to him directing Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

Derrickson reveals that "creative differences" are to blame and that the decision is mutual, although he'll stay on as executive producer on the sequel.

The first film was directed by Derrickson, so this may come as a blow for fans, especially since production is due to start in May, according to Variety.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is in a strong place right now though, and with the first film performing well for Marvel (alongside Doctor Strange's appearances in other films like Avengers), we may find a replacement sooner rather than later.

Will you miss Derrickson?

