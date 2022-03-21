Doctor Strange is now in Fortnite

HQ

It was only recently that we reported on Doctor Who coming to Fortnite as part of Creative Mode experience that isn't an official collaboration. But with that being the case, yet another famous doctor has also arrived in Epic's battle royale and this time it's Marvel's master of the occult, Doctor Strange.

That's right, as part of the latest battle pass that has arrived alongside the new season, Doctor Strange is available to unlock and use in-game. The character is the final reward in this battle pass, meaning it will take a little bit of time and effort to claim the character over the next few weeks.

But that's not all that was added as part of the new season, as the new season is also adding a range of new mechanics and objects, including the ability to use parkour to climb and move around more easily, and also a few different new vehicles such as blimps, tanks, and a driveable Battle Bus.

Be sure to check out the season's story trailer below to get an idea of the sorts of chaos that are on often in the new season, which is available to download and play today.