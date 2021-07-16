English
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is "a very scary movie" according to Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen talked a little about the film in a Q&A.

It looks like we could be in for quite a different experience when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness launches next year, as Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, recently attended a Q&A Zoom meeting for the New York Film Academy (thanks Screen Rant), in which she gave her thoughts on the film.

"It's a very scary movie," said Olsen. "It's like old Sam Raimi. They're trying to create the scariest Marvel movie."

The reports of the upcoming Doctor Strange movie being a spooky one is a little unclear, however, as director Scott Derrickson also claimed at San Diego Comic-Con that it would be Marvel's first scary movie, yet soon after Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige jumped into to assure fans that the movie would still be PG-13.

With the film slated to release on March 25, 2022, we have a little while until we can check it out in full, and likewise, we probably won't be seeing a trailer anytime soon, as we still haven't received a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to release on December 17 this year.

