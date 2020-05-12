Doctor Sleep filmmakers to bring Revival to the big screen

Stories written by an American author Stephen King have been popping up everywhere once again as of late. We have already seen movies like The Dark Tower, IT, IT: Chapter Two and a sequel to The Shining titled Doctor Sleep.

Doctor Sleep was directed by Mike Flanagan and produced by Trevor Macy. It seems that these guys are not done with Stephen King. The Hollywood Repoter tells that Flanagan's and Macy's next project will be Revival, a novel that was published back in 2014. Flanagan is writing the script, and he is also possibly doing the directing as well.

Stephen King's stories are almost always very focused on characters, and Revival is no exception. The novel deals with a relationship between a faith healer and a heroin-addict musician. The point here is, that the faith healer is obsessed with getting in touch with his late wife and child. Needless to say, things don't necessarily turn out that well. Expect to see some Lovecraftian horror.