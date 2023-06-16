Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan wants to work with Remedy's Sam Lake

HQ

Remedy Entertainment is currently busy with Alan Wake 2, which is coming out October 17th, 2023. Creative director and writer Sami Järvi (or "Sam Lake") has found out, that Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan would like to work with Järvi.

Järvi and Flanagan hosted a panel in Tribeca Festival 2023, in which they both praised each other's work. Then an audience member asked Flanagan about a possibility to work with Järvi, and the answer was "yes".

"Nothing would make me happier."

Aside from Doctor Sleep, Flanagan is known for Midnight Mass, Oculus, Hush, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Flanagan also owns the rights to adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower books into a series.

Sami Järvi is a fan of Flanagan's work, so we might see the two collaborating in the future. Time will tell.

Thanks, Polygon