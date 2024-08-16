Doctor Doom to wreak havoc in Chapter 5 - Season 4 of Fortnite

HQ

Clearly, Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU wasn't just an earthquake that was only going to hit the cinemas, and we expected his announcement to hit video games soon. Fortnite was the obvious choice, and as of today we'll be able to fight the charismatic masked villain in Epic Games' battle royale.

Chapter 5 of Fortnite Season 4 kicks off today and is titled Absolute Doom. New points of interest have appeared on The Island and new enemies have appeared: Doom Castle, Doomstadt Village, and The Raft prison.

We'll also have a new arsenal of weapons to deal with the threat: dual micro-submachine guns are coming to Fortnite, as well as the War Machine arsenal (turret and glider rockets) and a new legendary: the sawed-off Sovereign shotgun.

In addition to these changes, the Absolute Doom Battle Pass (which costs 950 V-bucks) will be available until 2 November and includes the following supersuits: