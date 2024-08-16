English
Doctor Doom to wreak havoc in Chapter 5 - Season 4 of Fortnite

Absolute Doom is now available in battle royale.

Clearly, Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU wasn't just an earthquake that was only going to hit the cinemas, and we expected his announcement to hit video games soon. Fortnite was the obvious choice, and as of today we'll be able to fight the charismatic masked villain in Epic Games' battle royale.

Chapter 5 of Fortnite Season 4 kicks off today and is titled Absolute Doom. New points of interest have appeared on The Island and new enemies have appeared: Doom Castle, Doomstadt Village, and The Raft prison.

We'll also have a new arsenal of weapons to deal with the threat: dual micro-submachine guns are coming to Fortnite, as well as the War Machine arsenal (turret and glider rockets) and a new legendary: the sawed-off Sovereign shotgun.

In addition to these changes, the Absolute Doom Battle Pass (which costs 950 V-bucks) will be available until 2 November and includes the following supersuits:


  • Gwenpool (unlocks instantly!): "I played the Galactus event. That makes me an Avenger, doesn't it?".

  • War Machine: Star pilot, army veteran and loyal armoured ally of Tony Stark.

  • Bananerine: platanamantium-imbued skeleton with a mutant shell-regenerating ability.

  • Emma Frost: a twisted, brilliant mutant psychic with an unbreakable will.

  • Captain Jones: Wields the shield of justice.

  • Mysterio: an ingenious supervillain with mirages of grandeur.

  • Shuri: the brilliant princess of Wakanda and current Black Panther.

  • Doctor Doom: Available via Battle Pass missions in September.

Fortnite

