Doctor Doom is the focus of the new Fortnite season

Marvel's crossover with Fortnite continues to evolve.

On 16 August, Epic Games will open the gates to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, which will be a Marvel-focused season with Doctor Doom at its core. The season will be called Absolute Doom and the game's battle pass is packed with Marvel costumes (including a banana version of Wolverine).

A trailer was released overnight showing off Gwenpool, War Machine, Emma Frost, Shuri, Mysterio, Peelverine, Captain Jonesy, Doctor Doom and Magneto as unlockable skins. A couple of them also have their own types of weapons. For example, Shuri has her claws while Captain America has his shield. You can find the trailer at the bottom.

