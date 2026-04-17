Doctor Doom catches Mjolnir with his bare hands in first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday

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CinemaCon is in full swing, and last night Disney took the main stage to show off all it's got coming up in its theatrical release calendar. Of course, we can't discuss Disney movies without talking about the next major Marvel releases. At CinemaCon, the Mouse treated fans to a new look at the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Via Variety, we've got all the juicy trailer details, even if we've not yet witnessed it ourselves. The trailer begins with a shot of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, preparing to invade the multiverse. We then cut to Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X looking out of the window of the X-Mansion.

Most of the trailer from there gives us glimpses at the fights we'll see and the crossovers that'll occur. Gambit, Mystique, Yelena, Shang-Chi, Thor and Steve Rogers all return in the trailer, with Thor seeming to have a big spotlight as he faces off against Doctor Doom himself. Captain America turns up to team up with him at one point, even picking up Mjolnir, Thor's hammer. He's not the only one who can mess around with the Norse god's weapon, though, as Doctor Doom catches Mjolnir in the trailer. Expect a lot of fights in the final movie, then, which releases on the 18th of December, 2026.